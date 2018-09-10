Nerf adds 'Fortnite' blasters to its foam arsenal

Sadly, there aren't even any mock-ups to show which in-game guns are getting the real-world treatment. Some of the title's weaponry is based on actual firearms, which seems a little too realistic for Nerf's lineup (though their armory looks closer to true guns every year). Luckily, there are plenty of ridiculous options in Fortnite's arsenal. Hasbro also announced a new version of Monopoly themed after the wildly popular battle royal game, so time will tell if the gaming zeitgeist can invigorate traditional board games, too.