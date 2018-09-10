NVIDIA Shield update includes in-game voice chat support

NVIDIA is rolling out a Shield software upgrade today, bringing users new features as well as the return of one old one. The company's new GeForce Now beta was released not long ago and today's update introduces some improvements to the streaming service including in-game voice chat support for popular games like Fortnite and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and the ability to connect a headset and mic to the Shield controller. Additionally, NVIDIA is tweaking its keyboard and mouse experience, introducing smoother and more accurate mouse movements, keyboard shortcuts and a Keyboard and Mouse Games row on GeForce Now. More day-and-date releases are on the way as well, like the upcoming Shadow of the Tomb Raider.