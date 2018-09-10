'Professor Layton and the Curious Village' is coming to iOS

Developer Level-5 introduced the world to Professor Hershel Layton and his apprentice Luke Triton in 2007, revisiting the first game's acclaimed formula (adventure interjected with marvellous brain teasers) on six follow-ups, not to mention anime adaptations and a crossover game with that other DS mainstay, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney.

The most recent sequel (Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy) saw players control the prof's daughter on a puzzle-filled hunt for her missing father. It landed on the 3DS in Japan, and worldwide on iOS and Android, last summer and has also been confirmed for the Switch.