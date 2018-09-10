'Project Judge' is the new series from the creators of 'Yakuza'

If you're all Yakuza'd out, then we have some good news. The creators of your favorite gangster series have something new -- Project Judge (or Judge Eyes, depending on your translation choice). This time you're starting off on the other side, playing a lawyer-slash-detective who's looking to clear his name, save innocents and generally do good. The teaser trailer appears more narratively driven, with creator Toshihiro Nagoshi hinting that you'll be able to control dramatic interactions of the characters, and making it sound possibly less violent and less action-driven than the Yazuka series. For now, it's hard to discern how the game will play, but it looks like it'll have the same drama and angst that fans loved from Sega's gangster series.