PSVR mystery adventure ‘Déraciné’ arrives November 6th

Déraciné is directed by the same person who has helmed most of the Dark Souls-style games, Hidetaka Miyazaki, hearkening back to the days when FromSoftware put out titles in a range of genres. In it, players inhabit an 'unseen faerie' roaming around an old boarding school, gathering scraps of detail that tell a larger story. The game will be available on the PlayStation Store, or you can pick up a physical copy at Gamestop. Pre-orders are open, which get you a Déraciné PS4 theme and avatar set.