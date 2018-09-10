Qualcomm’s new chipset gives smartwatches new personalities

Take rich interactive mode, for example. The idea behind this is that when the watch is inactive, the face won't just go black. Instead, it'll switch to an enhanced ambient mode where you'll still see the time as well as various complications like your heart rate or step count. This ambient mode runs just on the Snapdragon Wear 3100's co-processor (instead of the main processor), so it'll require much less power.

In the Qualcomm reference design seen at the event, the difference between the active mode and the ambient mode was almost indiscernible. The one variation appears to be the brightness level -- ambient mode is ever so slightly dimmer. But according to a Qualcomm spokesperson, the adaptive brightness will still be active, so the display will be brighter in dark environments and less bright in sunny environments, for example.

But let's say you want to save even more battery life. In that case, you could have the option to switching over to a traditional watch mode, which only shows the date and time and nothing more. Depending on the vendor, the smartwatch might even switch from ambient mode to traditional watch mode automatically after a certain dip in battery levels. (In Qualcomm's reference design at least, you have to activate it manually by turning on the battery saver mode.)According to a Qualcomm spokesperson, your smartwatch could last for a whole month in full charge when in this mode. Most importantly, though, the traditional watch mode really did seem, like, well, a traditional watch, with a regular watch face and a date indicator.

Longevity is also crucial when you're using a smartwatch as a fitness tracker, so the dedicated sports mode will definitely see a lot of use. Once enabled, it will essentially switch the watch over to the co-processor and shut off the A7 processor cores entirely. You'll still get your base functions like a GPS, the time, and Bluetooth, but other more complicated functions are put to rest while you get your sweat on. In a way, Qualcomm's chosen architecture means they've made smartwatches with multiple personalities possible -- you won't necessarily need to own a fitness wearable and a smartwatch, since you'll get the battery life, performance and interactivity of both in a single device. After years of what felt like smartwatch stagnation, Qualcomm's decisions just might make for a golden age of wearables. Of course, we'll have to wait and see: the first Wear 3100-powered watch won't ship until October.

Chris Velazco contributed to this report.