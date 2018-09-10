Sphero Bolt is a robotic ball with programmable LED lights

Sphero also equipped the Bolt with an ambient lighting sensor you can use for your arsenal of tricks. Want to see the robot spin wildly if you put it under a spotlight? Just use the Edu app to program that behavior. In addition, the company's newest robotic ball now has a magnetometer (or simply put, a compass) that will make orienting the device a lot easier when you want to control it manually. The Bolt kit even includes an add-on with cardinal directions, so you can use it as an actual compass. Finally, it can last for two hours per charge instead of just one.

With a price tag of $150, the Bolt has features the much cheaper Mini doesn't have: it's waterproof and has a 100-foot Bluetooth range. The kit, which you'll see in retail stores starting today, includes the Bolt itself and its charging cradle, along with a few stickers and the compass add-on. Sphero is selling it in 15-pack boxes, though, in case you need that many for a classroom, for an art installation or if you just really, really like playing with Sphero's robots.