Square Enix survival-shooter 'Left Alive' delayed to 2019

Square Enix's mysterious Left Alive project has been pushed back from an ambiguous "2018" release date to February 28th, 2019 in Japan. The delay isn't a huge surprise given how little we've seen of the game. Square Enix did, however, show a new cinematic trailer today during Sony's pre-Tokyo Game Show event. Set in the fictional city of Nova Slava, it follows three characters as they try to endure a futuristic warzone filled with soldiers and mechs. The teaser had no gameplay (boo) but did show some impressive-looking robots sliding around. Which is no surprise, really, given the game's director is Armored Core legend Toshifumi Nabeshima.