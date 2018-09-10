Show More Results

Image credit: Square Enix
Square Enix survival-shooter 'Left Alive' delayed to 2019

We have a new trailer, at least.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
1h ago in Art
Square Enix

Square Enix's mysterious Left Alive project has been pushed back from an ambiguous "2018" release date to February 28th, 2019 in Japan. The delay isn't a huge surprise given how little we've seen of the game. Square Enix did, however, show a new cinematic trailer today during Sony's pre-Tokyo Game Show event. Set in the fictional city of Nova Slava, it follows three characters as they try to endure a futuristic warzone filled with soldiers and mechs. The teaser had no gameplay (boo) but did show some impressive-looking robots sliding around. Which is no surprise, really, given the game's director is Armored Core legend Toshifumi Nabeshima.

Source: Square Enix (YouTube)
In this article: ArmoredCore, art, gaming, LeftAlive, PlayStation4, sony, SquareEnix
By Nick Summers @nisummers

Nick is a reporter for Engadget, covering video games, internet culture and anything else that takes his fancy. He has a bachelor's in multimedia journalism and holds an NCTJ certificate. Before joining Oath, he was a staff writer at The Next Web and an investigative journalist at FE Week, an education-focused newspaper in the UK. He lives in Greenwich, London with a stack of half-finished Gundam model kits.

