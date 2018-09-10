38 Studios' 'Kingdoms of Amalur' finds a second life at THQ

Curt Schilling's 38 Studios imploded years ago, but its gaming legacy might live for a while longer. THQ Nordic has bought the intellectual property for Kingdoms of Amalur, including the Amalur-based ( and unreleased) online RPG Project Copernicus. The publisher hasn't said what it intends to do with the fantasy franchise, but its team in Austria will conduct "evaluation of sequels and new content."
It wouldn't be surprising if there's a new Amalur title before long. THQ Nordic has developed a reputation for unlikely sequels (such as Jagged Alliance: Rage), so this is really in keeping with its existing strategy. And Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning, for all of the overblown hype and financial chaos, was a well-received game. People may not be clamoring for a new story, but a sequel might just find a welcoming audience.