38 Studios' 'Kingdoms of Amalur' finds a second life at THQ

It wouldn't be surprising if there's a new Amalur title before long. THQ Nordic has developed a reputation for unlikely sequels (such as Jagged Alliance: Rage), so this is really in keeping with its existing strategy. And Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning, for all of the overblown hype and financial chaos, was a well-received game. People may not be clamoring for a new story, but a sequel might just find a welcoming audience.