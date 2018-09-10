Walmart is experimenting with wireless power to cut battery costs

Today, Ossia announced that it has struck a deal with Walmart to explore how its wireless power technology can be used by the retail giant. Walmart is hoping to save money on power costs across its many stores. Walmart confirmed the report to Engadget.
"When we find ways to lower costs it means we can lower our prices even further for customers, and that's something we're always looking to do," the company's director of public relations, Ravi Jariwalla, told Engadget. "As part of that, we been exploring new ways we might lower our power costs in our stores, clubs and facilities. One interesting technology we're excited to test is wireless power transfer from a company named Ossia, Inc. which could one day reduce and even eliminate our daily dependence on batteries and wired connections for power."