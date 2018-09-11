Apple's iPhone event will be livestreamed on Twitter, too

Don't feel like dusting off Safari or Edge tomorrow to watch Apple's next iPhone reveal? Well, for the first time ever, the event will be live-streamed on Twitter. The news first appeared as a sponsored Tweet from the hardware juggernaut yesterday, and TechCrunch confirmed it with the company. Tap the heart button on the tweet embedded below, and Apple promises you'll get updates as they happen.
Join us September 12 at 10 a.m. PDT to watch the #AppleEvent live on Twitter. Tap ❤️ below and we'll send you updates on event day. pic.twitter.com/i9mGHTKhvu— Apple (@Apple) September 10, 2018
Of course, we'll be on the ground liveblogging from Cupertino tomorrow if you don't want to get caught watching the stream at your desk. The show starts at 1PM ET, but if you can't make it to Twitter right when it begins, all you'll probably miss are a few groan-worthy, highly-produced dad jokes.
