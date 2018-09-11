'FIFA 19' demo gives you an early taste of The Journey this week

More than that, the demo also features a taste of the game's story mode, The Journey: Champions, where fictional protagonist Alex Hunter finds himself on the pitch with Real Madrid. Not a fan of Hunter? Then you can play as his half-sister Kim or best friend Danny Williams.

If you'll remember, the UEFA lineup is one of this year's biggest additions, with EA seemingly buying the rights for the league out from under competitor Konami and its Pro Evolution Soccer series back at E3. FIFA 19 will be released on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One onSeptember 28th.