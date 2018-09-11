One of the most powerful 'Fortnite' guns is no more

Epic did tone down the gun for season five, but that just neutered enthusiasm -- it's no wonder the company is taking the weapon out of service. We wouldn't rule out Epic reviving the Drum Gun when it finds a better balance, like it did with guided missiles.

You'll have some compensation as it is. The same update introduces a Suppressed Assault Rifle that focuses on precision and stealth. It's the polar opposite of the Drum Gun in that regard, but that could make it ideal for taking out opponents at moderate distances without tipping off nearby rivals. Epic is still determined to add some variety to Fortnite, even if it requires some course corrections.