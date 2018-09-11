A project to remove 88,000 tons of plastic from the Pacific has begun

During the two week trial, the system will be "extensively monitored" to make sure it does the job while not harming plankton and other critical marine life. "We want to catch plastic, not fish," Joost Dubois from The Ocean Cleanup told CNN. "We're trying to solve an environmental problem so we need to make sure we don't create a bigger problem in its place."

After the trial ends, the boom will be towed another 900 nautical miles to begin its main mission, cleaning the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. Crews will stay at the patch for six months to continue monitoring, but hope that an autonomous vehicle can do the job after they leave.

The Ocean Cleanup Project hopes that System 001 can extract about 55 tons of plastic from the ocean per year. That wouldn't make too big a dent in the 88,000 ton patch, but it would more than offset the nine tons of plastic that enter the ocean each year. The group hopes to eventually deploy 60 systems that would extract 50 percent of the garbage patch plastic every five years.

Update 9/11/2018, 3:13 AM ET: The article headline originally stated that the Great Pacific Garbage Patch contains 50,000 tons of plastic, but the correct figure is 88,000 tons (80,000 metric tons). The article has been updated with the correct figure. Thanks @richjharris!