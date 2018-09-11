'The Last Remnant' finally comes to PlayStation a decade late

The Last Remnant originally was an Xbox exclusive when it came out in 2008, though there were always promises it would eventually make its way to the PlayStation 3. Now, an entire console generation later, Square Enix is finally making good on that promise. The game will not have any new content; it will have everything included on the PC release.

The game was one of the few Japanese RPGs made exclusively for the Xbox. It's also been available on the PC for years. It's not clear why it's taken this long to come to the PlayStation platform (in an interview, the remastered game's director, Kouichirou Sakamoto, points to "internal factors at the company"), but the good news is that you don't have much longer to wait.