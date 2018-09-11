PayPal will instantly pay businesses after they make a sale

PayPal says that funds may still be subject to delays in some cases, like when there's suspected account takeover, fraudulent activity or a need to comply with anti-money laundering or sanction regulations. Also, if businesses fall out of good standing, their access to Funds Now will be taken away as well.

For the 19.5 million businesses that use PayPal, Funds Now is probably good news, as is the fact that it's free. As of now, the feature is only rolling out to the US, the UK and Australia, but PayPal says it's working to bring Funds Now to more markets.