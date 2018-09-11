Show More Results

YouTube will stream Rihanna's fashion show on September 12th

It's the latest high-profile livestream on the service.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Internet
Paul McCartney isn't the only superstar to have lined up a live YouTube stream these days. Rihanna is broadcasting her Savage x Fenty brand's fashion show on Google's service at 7:30PM Eastern on September 12th. She's promising an "immersive experience" that, to no one's surprise, will showcase the label's lingerie and "intimate accessories" (which, of course, you can buy after the show). You might not want to invite your parents to watch with you, then.

While this isn't the first high-profile livestream in recent memory, it illustrates how these events (particularly on YouTube) are quickly becoming a go-to way to drum up attention for products beyond the usual social media clips. Like it or not, live online shows may be the new normal for artists with enough of a fan base to command a huge audience when they have something to sell.

