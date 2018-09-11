Tesla drops color options to speed up production

The rest of the paint options will remain the same, including Tesla's signature red -- which, ironically, slows down production. Musk added that the company has to stop its entire paint shop for the multi-coat color, and the facility "looks like an episode of Dexter" with all the splattered red on the glass.

Tesla's shrinking color options represents the latest measure to boost its sales figures over the summer, including immediate Model 3 deliveries and the construction of its tent-like manufacturing section. In all cases, the goal remains the same: Tesla is determined to meet its growing sales targets and stem its losses, even if it means upending what customers have come to expect.