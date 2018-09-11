Tinder's curated 'Top Picks' list is available worldwide

"We're excited to finally share Top Picks with our users around the world given its early success," Brian Norgard, Chief Product Officer at Tinder, said in a statement to TechCrunch. "Data suggests users in test markets have loved the feature, and we're happy to make one Top Pick available to all users each day with this global rollout. The feature refreshes every day, highlighting the diversity, talents and passions of our users in a simple, fun and useful manner."

You can find your Top Picks through the diamond icon on the Tinder home screen.