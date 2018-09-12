Show More Results
Here's how to watch today's Apple iPhone event!

Image credit: Apple
A year without Apple's wireless charging mat

Here's what has happened since Apple announced AirPower.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
54m ago in Gadgetry
Apple

At Apple's iPhone event last year, the company announced its AirPower charging mat -- a device that promised a way to wirelessly charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods all at the same time. But 12 months later, Apple still hasn't delivered on that promise, and we've been left twiddling our thumbs and charging our Apple devices with cords like schmucks. Tomorrow, you'll be able to follow our liveblog to see if our wait is finally over, but in the meantime, here are a few instances over the past year where the lack of AirPower was both glaring and egregious.

The Federal Communications Commission Holds Open Meeting Reconsidering Broadcast Ownership Rules

December 2017
FCC boss Ajit Pai, fed up with waiting for AirPower, acts out by killing net neutrality.

SpaceX Launches Tesla Roadster Into Space

February 2018
In space, Starman charges his iPhone in a Tesla Roadster instead of on an AirPower mat.

February 2018
Boston Dynamics' SpotMini robot searches for a free outlet to charge its iPhone.

Apple Hosts Education Event At Chicago High School

March 2018
Tim Cook decides not to put wireless charging mats in schools.

CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House of Representatives House Energy and Commerce Committee

April 2018
Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the Senate without an AirPower mat to charge his iPhone.

July 2018
Underneath the MacBook Pro's dirt-resistant keyboard, there's no wireless charging mat.

Apple holds a showcase for MacBook Pro attended by creatives, artists, developers, and scientists.

July 2018
A trumpet takes the rightful place of an AirPower charger.

September 2018
Frank Underwood dies without ever getting to experience the AirPower mat.

September 2018
Elon Musk thinks to himself, "AirPower but for Mars."

Follow all the latest news from Apple's 2018 iPhone event here!

Images: Bloomberg via Getty Images (Ajit Pai), SpaceX via Getty Images (Starman), Boston Dynamics (robots), Scott Olson via Getty Images (Tim Cook), Anadolu Agency via Getty Images (Mark Zuckerberg), iFixit (keyboard), Brooks Kraft/Apple (MacBook Pro), Netflix (House of Cards), Joe Rogan Experience (Elon Musk)

