December 2017FCC boss Ajit Pai, fed up with waiting for AirPower, acts out by killing net neutrality.
February 2018In space, Starman charges his iPhone in a Tesla Roadster instead of on an AirPower mat.
February 2018Boston Dynamics' SpotMini robot searches for a free outlet to charge its iPhone.
March 2018Tim Cook decides not to put wireless charging mats in schools.
April 2018Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the Senate without an AirPower mat to charge his iPhone.
July 2018Underneath the MacBook Pro's dirt-resistant keyboard, there's no wireless charging mat.
July 2018A trumpet takes the rightful place of an AirPower charger.
September 2018Frank Underwood dies without ever getting to experience the AirPower mat.
September 2018Elon Musk thinks to himself, "AirPower but for Mars."
