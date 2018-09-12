Apple's HomePod speaker will make and receive phone calls

We haven't heard much about Apple's HomePod speaker since it added multi-room support in May, three months after it launched in the US. Up until then, the device hadn't received much flair due to the lack of features that other smart speakers have out of the box. But for those of you who already have one, there are some good news. Apple has announced that the HomePod will soon be able to make and receive phone calls, as well as search music by lyrics -- something rival speakers, like the Google Home, have been able to do for some time.
Additionally, Apple CEO Tim Cook said on stage that this update will let HomePod users create multiple timers and, just as you can do with Watch, you'll be able to ping your iPhone or iPad from the speaker to find them around your house. There's also going to be support for Siri Shortcuts, allowing you to set custom commands for different apps with the HomePod. If you're excited about this much-needed update, you'll be happy to know you won't have to wait long for it. It's coming out next Monday, September 17th, so be on the lookout for it.
