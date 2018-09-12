Live from Apple's 2018 iPhone event!

Hello! Happy iPhone Day! (And if you're here early, slow your roll!) Senior mobile editor Chris Velazco and I are reporting live from Cupertino, California on Wednesday, where Apple is holding its "Gather Round" iPhone launch at the Steve Jobs Theater. Today we expect to see -- what else? -- iPhone. Three, to be exact: the XS, the larger XS Max and a smaller model that borrows many features from last year's iPhone X, while still coming in at a more reasonable price.\n\nAlso on tap, apparently? The fourth-generation Apple Watch, predictably called the Series 4, which is said to sport a larger display. If it sounds like I'm talking about these unannounced products in an unusual level of detail, that's because these products have already been leaked to the press, with 9to5Mac even getting ahold of some elusive press shots.\n\nThat said, there's still probably to be some surprises, including some wildcards like an updated iPad Pro, next-gen AirPods and the long-awaited AirPower wireless charging mat. What we're not expecting Tuesday: refreshed Macs or an updated iPhone SE. We're always ready to be surprised, though. Stay tuned at this link and follow along starting 10AM PT \/ 1PM ET as we report live from Apple Park.\n\nFollow all the latest news from Apple's 2018 iPhone event here!