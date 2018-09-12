Show More Results

Image credit: Apple
Comparing the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone Xr

Apple's 2018 lineup of new handsets is quite a trio.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
1h ago in Mobile
Apple

We're long past iPhone events where Apple would debut one big flagship handset and all you really had to worry about was whether you would upgrade or snag an older phone at a now discounted price. Today we're looking at three new devices and they're all pretty snazzy: The 5.8-inch iPhone Xs has the new A12 Bionic chip and new camera features like adjustable depth-of-field, while the Xs Max sizes that up with a huge 6.5-inch display. And let's not forget the gorgeous iPhone Xr, which comes in rainbow of colors, has the same wide-angle camera as its siblings and boasts a Liquid Retina LCD screen. While you'll have to wait for our review for the full skinny on these three, we've got the specs all lined up below so you can get an idea of the power each one is packing.

iPhone Xs iPhone Xs Max iPhone Xr
Pricing $999 / $1,149 / $1,349 $1,099 / $1,249 / $1,449 $749 / $799 / $899
Dimensions 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches) 157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7mm (6.2 x 3.05 x 0.30 inches) 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm (5.94 x 2.98 x 0.33 inches)
Weight 177g (6.24 ounces) 208g (7.34 ounces) 194g (6.84 ounces)
Screen size 5.8 inches (147.32mm) 6.5 inches (165.1mm) 6.1 inches (154.94mm)
Screen resolution 2,436 x 1,125 (458ppi) 2,688 x 1,242 (458ppi) 1,792 x 828 (326ppi)
Screen type Super Retina OLED Super Retina OLED Liquid Retina LCD
Battery Size not available (up to 20 hours talk time, 12 hours internet) Size not available (up to 25 hours talk time, 13 hours internet) Size not available (up to 25 hours talk time, 15 hours internet)
Internal storage 64 / 256 / 512GB 64 / 256 / 512GB 64 / 128 / 256GB
External storage None None None
Rear camera Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4		 Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4		 Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
Front-facing cam 7MP, f/2.2 7MP, f/2.2 7MP, f/2.2
Video capture 4K at 60fps 4K at 60fps 4K at 60fps
NFC Yes Yes Yes
Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v5.0
SoC Apple A12 Bionic Apple A12 Bionic Apple A12 Bionic
CPU 64-bit hexa-core 64-bit hexa-core 64-bit hexa-core
GPU Quad-core Quad-core Quad-core
RAM Not available Not available Not available
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac
Operating system iOS 12 iOS 12 iOS 12
Other features IP68 certified, Qi wireless charging IP68 certified, Qi wireless charging IP67 certified, Qi wireless charging

Follow all the latest news from Apple's 2018 iPhone event here!

