Apple is about to ship its 2 billionth iOS device

Apple kicked off its fall event for iPhone and Apple Watch with a big statistic: The total number of iOS devices the company has shipped is about to reach 2 billion. The device giant had previously announced that it had topped a billion active devices, including Mac and Apple TVs, back in January 2016. Today's number simply includes all iPhones and iPads that have ever shipped, which is a different, but still impressive, stat. It still trails Android, which Google CEO Sundar Pichai claimed powered 2 billion active devices in July 2017.