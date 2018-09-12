Show More Results
Live from Apple's iPhone event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park!

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget
Apple is about to ship its 2 billionth iOS device

It's still behind Android, which reached 2 billion total active devices in July 2017.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
1h ago in Gadgetry
Chris Velazco/Engadget

Apple kicked off its fall event for iPhone and Apple Watch with a big statistic: The total number of iOS devices the company has shipped is about to reach 2 billion. The device giant had previously announced that it had topped a billion active devices, including Mac and Apple TVs, back in January 2016. Today's number simply includes all iPhones and iPads that have ever shipped, which is a different, but still impressive, stat. It still trails Android, which Google CEO Sundar Pichai claimed powered 2 billion active devices in July 2017.

