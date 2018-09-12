Apple announces updated macOS Mojave is coming this fall

The new OS will reportedly ship with a bunch of handy new features including swappable Light and Dark modes. The desktop background will now gradually change the position of the sun in its picture as the day advances (like checking a clock or looking out a window but less useful). The new OS will also introduce a different file sorting architecture for the desktop called Stacks, which stores all of your various project files in virtual piles.

What's more, four of the most popular stock iOS apps are making the transition to the desktop with Mojave. Apple News, Stocks, Home, and Voice Memos will all be available when Mojave is officially rolled out in mid-September. More daring members of the macOS community can check out the beta version which is already available.

