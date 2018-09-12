Apple’s watchOS 5 and its smarter Siri arrive on September 17th

At WWDC in June, Apple highlighted some of the features of watchOS 5, which places a major spotlight on Siri and fitness. Your watch will be able to detect when you've started a workout and will let you compete with your buddies by comparing your stats. You'll no longer need to say "Hey, Siri" to activate the voice assistant -- simply raising your watch will do the trick. Meanwhile, the Siri watch face will support third-party apps and offer you information on maps, heart rate and sports scores.

Apple Watch is also getting its own version of the Podcasts app, and you'll be able to view web links in Messages and view web-based email straight from your wrist. The update also brings a Walkie-Talkie mode that lets you chat with your friends over WiFi or cellular (which could come in handy when you're out without your phone). The original Apple Watch won't get the watchOS 5 update, however, as Apple is ending support for its first wearable.

Apple also revealed the Apple Watch Series 4 lineup. The updated wearables have larger screens, louder speakers and up to two times faster performance than the previous generation. They are also the first over-the-counter electrocardiogram devices.

