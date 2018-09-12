BMW developed a self-driving motorcycle to further its safety efforts

"The prototype helps us to expand our knowledge about the vehicle's dynamics so that we can classify the rider's behavior and determine if a future situation will become dangerous or not," Stefan Hans, a Motorrad safety engineer, says in the video. "If so, we can inform, warn or intervene directly." The bike will be used to develop new safety systems aimed at supporting inattentive drivers.

While cars have gotten a whole slew of driving assistance features, motorcycles haven't received nearly as many. So, it'll be interesting to see what kind of safety features BMW Motorrad develops with the help of its self-driving motorcycle.