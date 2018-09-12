FDA and USDA will meet to debate the future of lab-grown meat

Taking place on October 23rd – 24th, the meeting will discuss potential hazards, production, regulation and labelling, the latter of which is particularly contentious at the moment. If it's decided that lab-grown meat will be called meat, it'll be regulated by the USDA. If it's not allowed to be called meat, it'll be looked after by the FDA. This particular dilemma hit the headlines in August when lawmakers in Missouri ruled that such products cannot be called meat within the state (with violators facing large fines and imprisonment).

Other states are yet to enact their own legislation, although the FDA/USDA meeting may well help to create a more coherent, nationwide rulebook. Industry representatives and consumer groups are invited to participate in the meeting, although anyone who wishes to submit comments about the issue can do so up until November 26, via the regulations.gov site.