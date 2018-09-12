Grammarly will fix your typos inside Google Docs

Grammarly, the ultra-useful tool for checking your grammar while you type, is teaming up with Google Docs. The functionality has been in beta for the last month or so for Premium subscribers, and it's "gradually" rolling out to everyone who uses Grammarly for Chrome starting today. That's according to a blog post from the firm. As such, it'll only work if you have said extension installed and are using Google's browser. Curious if you've been granted access? Open up a Google Doc and look in the lower right for the red Grammarly logo.