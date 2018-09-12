The iPhone Xs vs. the competition: It's all about the cameras

It's time for a new flagship iPhone and, while the 's' in its name usually means no drastic changes on the outside, there's quite a few souped up features in the Xs worth noting like the camera's adjustable depth-of-field and smart HDR. But the competition continues to be heated, with phones like the Galaxy S9 and the notched G7 ThinQ boasting their own souped-up shooters and Snapdragon 845 chips. We've lined up all these devices in the table below so you can get an idea of how their specs contend, and even threw in Huawei's P20 Pro with its stellar tri-lens rig. It's one of our favorite phones from this year, even if you can't officially buy it here in the US. What we can't do is compare the iPhone XS to the upcoming Pixel 3 — for that you'll have to wait until Google's event next month, so stay tuned for that as well as our full reviews of Apple's new handsets.
|iPhone Xs
|Galaxy S9
|LG G7 ThinQ
|Huawei P20 Pro
|Pricing
|$999 / $1,149 / $1,349 (off contract)
|$720 (off contract)
|$750 (off contract)
|No official US price ($749 on Amazon)
|Known dimensions
|143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches)
|147.7 x 68.7 x 8.5mm (5.81 x 2.7 x 0.33 inches)
|153.1 x 71.9 x 7.9mm (6.03 x 2.83 x 0.31 inches)
|155 x 73.9 x 7.8mm (6.1 x 2.9 x 0.31 inches)
|Weight
|177g (6.24 ounces)
|163g (5.75 ounces)
|162g (5.71 ounces)
|180g (6.35 ounces)
|Screen size
|5.8 inches (147.32mm)
|5.8 inches (147.32mm)
|6.1 inches (154.94mm)
|6.1 inches (154.94mm)
|Screen resolution
|2,436 x 1,125 (458ppi)
|2,960 x 1,440 (570ppi)
|3,120 x 1,440 (564ppi)
|2,240 x 1,080 (408ppi)
|Screen type
|Super Retina OLED
|Quad HD+ Super AMOLED
|Quad HD+ FullVision LCD
|Full HD OLED
|Battery
|Size not available (up to 20 hours talk time, 12 hours internet)
|3,000mAh
|3,000mAh
|4,000mAh
|Internal storage
|64 / 256 / 512GB
|64GB
|64GB
|128GB
|External storage
|None
|microSD
|microSD
|None
|Rear camera
|Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|12MP, dual aperture f/1.5 and f/2.4, 1.4μm pixel size
|Dual cameras:
Standard, 16MP, f/1.6, 1.0μm pixel size
Wide-angle, 16MP, f/1.9, 1.0μm pixel size
|Tri-lens camera:
RGB, 40MP, f/1.8
Monocrhome, 20MP, f/1.6
Telephoto, 8MP, f/2.4
|Front-facing cam
|7MP, f/2.2
|8MP, f/1.7
|8MP, f/1.9
|24MP, f/2.0
|Video capture
|4K at 60fps
|4K at 60fps
|4K at 30fps
|4K at 30fps
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v4.2
|SoC
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Huawei Kirin 970
|CPU
|64-bit hexa-core
|2.8GHz octa-core
|2.8GHz octa-core
|2.36GHz octa-core
|GPU
|Unknown quad-core
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 630
|Mali G72 MP12
|RAM
|Not available
|4GB
|4GB
|6GB
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Operating system
|iOS 12
|Android 8.0
|Android 8.0
|Android 8.1
|Other features
|IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging
|IP68 certified,
USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, WPC/PMA wireless charging
|IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC
|IP67 certified, USB-C
