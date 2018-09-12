iPhone Xs and Xs Max hands-on: The new normal

And then there's the iPhone Xs Max, which is the closest Apple has ever come to full smartphone overkill. That's mostly because of the phone's massive display -- at 6.5-inches diagonal, this is the biggest screen that Apple has ever squeezed into a smartphone. To say it's a handful is putting it very mildly, but here's the really crazy thing: it's surprisingly light, almost shockingly so. That might not sound like something to get worked up over, but take it from me, a habitual phablet fan: every fraction of an ounce a company can shave off a phone's weight means my old-man wrist won't hurt quite as much in the long term.

The tricky part about getting a feel for these new phones is that most of what makes them really important is happening under the hood. Based on some limited hands-on time, both the Xs and Xs Max run at least slightly quicker than the iPhone X I brought with me. (It probably doesn't help that it's running the iOS 12 beta which, while good, still packs some odd, non-final behaviors.) We're only just getting started testing these devices, so stick around -- we'll update this story with more nuanced impressions and a live video very soon.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.

