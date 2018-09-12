The iPhone Xs Max vs. the competition: A huge step up in size

Farewell 'Plus' and hello 'Max' as the name for Apple's larger handsets, with today's reveal showcasing a massive 6.5-inch screen size on the iPhone Xs Max. But how does it compare to the current crop of flagship phones, to which screen sizes bigger than six inches are old hat? We've taken the Xs Max and lined it up against two of Samsung's Galaxy siblings as well as the budget-friendly OnePlus 6. (We'll have to wait a few weeks to see how it stacks up against the Pixel 3 XL.) Of course, specs aren't everything. For a full accounting of how the iPhone XS Max shakes out, check out today's hands-on with the new device, and keep an eye out for our full review in the next few weeks.