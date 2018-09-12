The iPhone Xs Max vs. the competition: A huge step up in size

Farewell 'Plus' and hello 'Max' as the name for Apple's larger handsets, with today's reveal showcasing a massive 6.5-inch screen size on the iPhone Xs Max. But how does it compare to the current crop of flagship phones, to which screen sizes bigger than six inches are old hat? We've taken the Xs Max and lined it up against two of Samsung's Galaxy siblings as well as the budget-friendly OnePlus 6. (We'll have to wait a few weeks to see how it stacks up against the Pixel 3 XL.) Of course, specs aren't everything. For a full accounting of how the iPhone XS Max shakes out, check out today's hands-on with the new device, and keep an eye out for our full review in the next few weeks.
|iPhone Xs Max
|Galaxy Note 9
|Galaxy S9+
|OnePlus 6
|Pricing
|$1,099 / $1,249 / $1,449 (off contract)
|$1,000 / $1,250 (off contract)
|$840 (off contract)
|$529 / $579 / $629 (off contract)
|Dimensions
|157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7mm (6.2 x 3.05 x 0.30 inches)
|161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8mm (6.37 x 3.01 x 0.35 inches)
|158.1 x 73.8 x 8.5mm (6.22 x 2.91 x 0.33 inches)
|155.7 x 75.4 x 7.75mm (6.13 x 2.97 x 0.31 inches)
|Weight
|208g (7.34 ounces)
|201g (7.09 ounces)
|189g (6.67 ounces)
|177g (6.2 ounces)
|Screen size
|6.5 inches (165.1mm)
|6.4 inches (162.56mm)
|6.2 inches (157.48mm)
|6.28 inches (159.5mm)
|Screen resolution
|2,688 x 1,242 (458ppi)
|2,960 x 1,440 (516ppi)
|2,960 x 1,440 (529ppi)
|2,280 x 1,080 (402ppi)
|Screen type
|Super Retina OLED
|Quad HD+ Super AMOLED
|Quad HD+ Super AMOLED
|Optic AMOLED
|Battery
|Size not available (up to 25 hours talk time, 13 hours internet)
|4,000mAh
|3,500mAh
|3,300mAh
|Internal storage
|64 / 256 / 512GB
|128 / 512GB
|64GB
|64 / 128 / 256GB
|External storage
|None
|microSD
|microSD
|None
|Rear camera
|Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, dual aperture f/1.5 and f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, dual aperture f/1.5 and f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 16MP, f/1.7
Telephoto, 20MP, f/1.7
|Front-facing cam
|7MP, f/2.2
|8MP, f/1.7
|8MP, f/1.7
|16MP, f/2.0
|Video capture
|4K at 60fps
|4K at 60fps
|4K at 60fps
|4K at 60fps
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|SoC
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|CPU
|64-bit hexa-core
|2.8GHz octa-core
|2.8GHz octa-core
|2.8GHz octa-core
|GPU
|Unknown quad-core
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 630
|RAM
|Not available
|6 / 8GB
|6GB
|6 / 8GB
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Operating system
|iOS 12
|Android 8.0
|Android 8.0
|Android 8.1
|Other features
|IP68 certified, Qi wireless charging
|Fingerprint sensor, IP68 certified,
USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, WPC/PMA wireless charging
|Fingerprint sensor, IP68 certified,
USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, WPC/PMA wireless charging
|Fingerprint sensor, water resistant, USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual SIM
