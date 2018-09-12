Twitter expands its video programming in Asia-Pacific

Its teamup with Sony Music will give users access to custom content and behind-the-scenes clips from major music acts. Twitter has also signed a partnership with India's Red Chillies Entertainment production house to produce Bollywood content with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, as well as with NBCUniversal to bring its E! programming to the social network.

To boost its sports offerings in the region, Twitter has signed deals with FMA Indonesia for UEFA Champions League highlights, Fox Sports Asia for Formula One videos and Stadium Astro Malaysia for the English Premier League. Its new teamup with Vice Media will provide APAC users access to the company's documentaries and original reporting. Finally, its partnership with Network18 and NET TV will bring news and current affairs content about India and Indonesia, respectively, to the platform.

As you can see, the company's content deals in Asia-Pacific echo its partnerships in other regions, including its teamup with Fox Sports for the World Cup and with ESPN for SportsCenter Live. If you'll recall, it also landed its original Formula One deal back in April. The platform believes the shows its new partnerships will bring to the website will appeal to users in the region, enough to reach a billion video views in APAC alone by 2020. Twitter global VP for content partnerships has clarified, however, that it's not hoping to compete with traditional media companies in the way Netflix does: "Our unique and strategic value proposition that positions Twitter as a complement, not competitor to traditional media companies, has delivered great success."