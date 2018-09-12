Vudu adds Sony TVs to its list of compatible 4K devices

Vudu users with Sony 4K TVs can now watch hundreds of movies in ultra HD, thanks to an update to its Android TV app. If you've got auto-updates enabled, you don't need to do anything to enjoy a clearer, crisper picture -- it's ready to go. If you don't, just update to the new app from the Google Play Store.
Walmart-owned Vudu -- which is basically the iTunes of movies -- already supports 4K ultra HD on a range of TV brands and streaming devices, such as Apple TV and Chromecast, so its move into Sony's arena isn't a huge surprise. It also further indicates its ambitions to conquer the film-on-demand ecosystem, having also added Disney titles and offline rental viewing options to the fold in recent times.