The 'Assassin's Creed: Odyssey' season pass will take you to Atlantis

The first arc is dubbed "Legacy of the First Blade" and focuses on, you guessed it, the first Assassin to wield the franchise-trademark wrist-mounted, spring-loaded dagger. The follow-up is set in the fabled city of Atlantis.

If you pick up the $40 season pass, you'll also get Revolutionary-War-set Assassin's Creed III Remastered and its previously portable side-story Assassin's Creed: Liberation Remastered, both of which support 4K visuals and HDR video on PC, PS4 Pro and Xbox One X. That will be released next March, IGN writes, and the former will include all of the game's add-ons.

Ubisoft is also offering freebies for those who don't feel like paying more than $60 for the game on October 5th, like the return of the educational Discovery Tour. That's in addition to the gratis "The Lost Tales of Greece" story episodes that will drop between the premium episodes.