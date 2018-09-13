Show More Results

'Diablo III' sends your Switch to Hell on November 2nd

The 'Eternal Collection' is weeks away.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
26m ago in AV
You'll have to wait several weeks to slay the minions of Hell on your Switch. Blizzard has announced that Diablo III: Eternal Collection will launch on Nintendo's hybrid console November 2nd for $60. As promised, the isometric slasher includes the Reaper of Souls and Rise of the Necromancer add-ons, Zelda-themed exclusives. Moreover, it's the version to get if you like the thought of local co-op play -- up to four people can adventure together on a single Switch, and there are two- and four-Switch options if your friends have their own systems.

Importantly, the Switch version also doesn't require a constant internet connection to verify your copy. You can play on a flight, if that's your thing. Just remember that you'll need a Switch Online subscription for internet multiplayer -- unlike the PC, online campaigning isn't free. With that said, this may still be the version of choice if you want to wage divine war away from home.

