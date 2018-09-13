'Diablo III' sends your Switch to Hell on November 2nd

You'll have to wait several weeks to slay the minions of Hell on your Switch. Blizzard has announced that Diablo III: Eternal Collection will launch on Nintendo's hybrid console November 2nd for $60. As promised, the isometric slasher includes the Reaper of Souls and Rise of the Necromancer add-ons, Zelda-themed exclusives. Moreover, it's the version to get if you like the thought of local co-op play -- up to four people can adventure together on a single Switch, and there are two- and four-Switch options if your friends have their own systems.