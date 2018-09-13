Show More Results

Image credit: Nintendo
'Final Fantasy VII' and other classics will hit Switch, Xbox One

No 'FF8' though.
Nicole Lee, @nicole
1h ago in Personal Computing
Nintendo

If you've always wanted to play classic Final Fantasy titles on your Nintendo Switch, now you can. Nintendo just announced that a whole array of older Final Fantasy games will be available on its flagship console either later this year or in 2019. Final Fantasy XV pocket edition is available now, World of Final Fantasy Maxima will drop on November 6th, Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon will be available this winter, while 2019 will see the arrival of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles, Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy IX, a HD remaster of Final Fantasy X/X-2 and Final Fantasy XII: the Zodiac Age.

But that's not all. Final Fantasy VII, IX, X/X-2 and XII are also heading to Xbox One in 2019. On top of that, Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD is available right now on Xbox One, while World of Final Fantasy Maxima is due to hit Microsoft's console on November 6th.

Update 9/13/18 7:20PM ET: Added information about the titles heading to Xbox One.

