'Katamari Damacy Reroll' upgrades the original for HD

The original Katamari Damacy game is coming back, and this time it's in high definition. Katamari Damacy Reroll is a remastered version for the Switch and PC that's due in December 7th, complete with motion control via Joy-Con, HD Rumble support, and a two-player mode. The arrival of the game simply makes sense, as we argued the original Wii's motion controllers made it an ideal target for a port many years ago -- the Switch adds everything we'd hoped for and more.
Its original creator, Keita Takahashi, left Namco behind in 2010 after creating this acclaimed franchise and also the popular game Noby Noby Boy. After several years of development, we spoke to the creator at E3 about his next game Wattam.
We don't have much else in the way of details as it was just announced during today's Nintendo Direct stream, but we've got the trailer queued up for you to watch below.
