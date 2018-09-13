LG will unveil its five-camera V40 ThinQ on October 3rd

It's official: LG has yet another V-series phone on the way this year. The Korean tech giant has sent invitations to a V40 ThinQ launch event on October 3rd, with a not-so-subtle "take five" reference hinting at the device's photographic skills. There aren't any other clues, but previous scoops suggested that the V40 would have three cameras on the back (à la Huawei's P20 Pro) to provide zoom and portrait mode effects, while dual cams on the front could provide face recognition. It'd also borrow G7 ThinQ elements like a notched display, Snapdragon 845 and Google Assistant button while offering V-series features like the Quad DAC.
Like before, the question is whether or not the V40 will find strong demand. LG has already released the V30 ThinQ and V35 ThinQ this year -- it'll have to convince buyers that this is a substantial upgrade over both of those models, not to mention the G7. And then, of course, there's the competition. The V40 will have to square off against some particularly fierce rivals, including the P20 Pro, Galaxy Note 9 and iPhone Xs Max. The five-camera feature may be relatively unique, but it's not necessarily enough.