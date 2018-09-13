LG will unveil its five-camera V40 ThinQ on October 3rd

Like before, the question is whether or not the V40 will find strong demand. LG has already released the V30 ThinQ and V35 ThinQ this year -- it'll have to convince buyers that this is a substantial upgrade over both of those models, not to mention the G7. And then, of course, there's the competition. The V40 will have to square off against some particularly fierce rivals, including the P20 Pro, Galaxy Note 9 and iPhone Xs Max. The five-camera feature may be relatively unique, but it's not necessarily enough.