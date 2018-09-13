Master & Dynamic MW07 review: Premium sound, premium price

For its MW07, Master & Dynamic used metal once more, opting for stainless steel enclosures and buttons. Instead of leather for the face of each earbud, the company chose acetate, giving perspective buyers four color/pattern options to select from. If you're familiar with M&D, you've likely noticed the company typically blends leather and metal on its headphones to create a more sophisticated look. There are no plastic parts or cheap-looking designs. Of course, when it comes to something you stick in your ear, leather probably isn't the best choice.

In addition to five sets of silicone tips to help you find the perfect fit, the MW07 also features two sizes of removable fit wings to secure each earbud in place.

A charging case is an essential piece of kit when it comes to true wireless earphones, and there's one here to keep you topped up. Forged out of shiny stainless steel, it's a fingerprint magnet, but at least it's small enough to fit your pocket. And indicator lights on the outside let you know the battery and charging status at a glance. There are separate lights for each earbud and the case itself, rather than just one that offers some vague idea of your actual charging levels. Expect 3.5 hours of playback on these with the case completely charge the buds three times. And, if you're in a hurry, A 15-minute charge will get you up to 50 percent. Thankfully, M&D heard my cry and made the switch to USB-C for charging the case itself. Let's never speak of micro-USB on headphones again.

Like nearly every other true wireless model, the MW07 also offers onboard controls so you don't have to reach for your phone to adjust volume or skip songs. The volume controls reside on the top edge of the left earbud while a single multi-function button sits atop the right. This button handles play/pause, skipping tracks and activating voice control (Siri, etc...). It will also enable pairing mode, so long as the earbud isn't in use. When the MW07 is ready to pair, an indicator light on the device itself will being to pulse.

Once connected, I didn't once encounter an instance where the two buds weren't in sync, nor did I experience any unexpected dropouts. I still encounter syncing issues on new true wireless earphones from time to time, thankfully it's a problem Master & Dynamic solved. I did notice that the MW07s don't have quite the range of Jabra's Elite 65t -- a set I've been using daily for months. When I left my phone or laptop to walk into the next room or down the hall, the distance was noticeably less with the MW07, and the Bluetooth version could be a likely cause.