'New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe' hits Switch in January 2019

New Super Mario Bros. U was a launch title for the Wii U. While the game was decidedly fantastic, the Wii U was a flop. Launching on the Switch, which is selling like wild, introduces the game to a rich new lineup of players.

New #SuperMario Bros. U Deluxe is coming to #NintendoSwitch on 1/11/19 and includes both the New Super Mario Bros. U and New Super Luigi U games! pic.twitter.com/DMeqksC4dT — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2018

The full game is heading to Switch and it's getting two new characters along the way, Nabbit and Toadette. Nabbit doesn't take damage, while Toadette can transform into Peachette and execute double jumps.

Nintendo announced New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe during the September 2018 edition of its Nintendo Direct live stream.