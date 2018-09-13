Catch the September 2018 Nintendo Direct right here, right now

Nintendo Switch Online is a $20-per-year subscription service that will enable cloud saving, connected features and online multiplayer for the first time on the console. Members will also receive 20 classic games from the NES era, complete with online multiplayer features, a first for these titles. The games include Super Mario Bros., Dr. Mario, The Legend of Zelda and Donkey Kong -- with more to be revealed during today's live stream. Nintendo Switch Online has been available for free as a teaser for interested players, and it's scheduled to go live as a paid service on September 18th.

The addition of online capabilities is a big step for Nintendo. The company has historically resisted hooking its consoles up to the internet, while competitors Sony and Microsoft have found huge success in connected games and social features. This is all changing -- today, Nintendo is open to cross-play, which would allow Switch players to jump into games with people on Xbox One or PlayStation 4, for example. Microsoft is also into this idea, while Sony remains the lone holdout keeping video game fans from inter-console harmony.

Nintendo also promises news about new 3DS and Switch games during today's stream, so stay tuned for details about Luigi, Mario and the whole gang.