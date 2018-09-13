Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit: Rewarding builds with better games

You'll need a lot of space to store your finished Toy-Cons.

Thankfully, you're rewarded with a game after building every Toy-Con. The pedal, for instance, can be used on its own to play a slot car-inspired racer. Once you've inserted the left Joy-Con, you can sit down and press the pedal to send a tiny racer whizzing around the track. It's not much, but you can play against up to three other people holding single Joy-Cons.

The best game on the card, by far, is called Adventure. It's an open-world affair with 80 distinct challenges spread across 10 regional zones. You play with the pedal, which has the left Joy-Con inside, and either the wheel, joystick or submarine cranks, that require the right Joy-Con key. Inserting this small, oblong piece of cardboard will summon the corresponding vehicle in game. You're then free to roam around the world, which is fairly large, and tackle the missions in any order. Most require a specific mode of transportation, however, so you'll need to regularly swap between the four-wheeler, plane and submarine.

The objectives are simply an excuse to pilot each vehicle and test your mastery of the corresponding Toy-Cons.

None of the missions are particularly challenging. Labo is designed, after all, to be accessible for anyone aged six and above. You might need to knock a large golf ball into an equally enormous hole, find a hidden flag in the middle of a Stonehenge-inspired rock formation, or round up some brightly colored cows whohave wandered away from their paddock.

The objectives are simply an excuse to pilot each vehicle and test your mastery of the corresponding Toy-Cons. The red wheel, for example, has two levers at the back (where your turn signals would usually be) that activate tools on the right and left-hand side of the vehicle. You can also rotate the cubes at the end of each shaft to change items. These include bombs, which you can throw farther by holding down the correct lever, radio antennas and windscreen wipers. The most important tool, though, is the nozzle that's required to refuel your truck at gas stations.

Driving in Adventure mode.

If you overshoot a turn or point of interest, you can select reverse gear with a handle on the left-hand side of the wheel. There's also a handle attached to a piece of string that you can pull for a speed boost. Early in adventure mode, I had a blast navigating up a tall, rocky mountainside. I gripped the wheel with my left hand, rocking it from side to side as the path snaked upward. My right hand was poised on the boost handle, ready to give it a quick tug whenever the incline became too great for my plucky truck.

The sub is trickier to pilot. The vehicle has two propellers that you control with the wheels on the blue Toy-Con. Point the engines up and your craft will slowly descend to the ocean floor, and vice versa. To turn, you have to keep one set of propellers flat and the other facing up or down. It can be surprisingly difficult to make a beeline for mission-critical objects when you're deep underwater. Thankfully, you can press a rectangular button on the sub's Toy-Con to deploy an anchor that acts like a grappling hook.

Finally, there's the plane, which leverages the green joystick Toy-Con. It controls as you would expect and has a trigger button on the back for firing rockets. None of the Toy-Cons are going to rival a serious gaming wheel or flight stick, but they're simple to use and responsive enough for most of the challenges. Occasionally the car would move in a way I didn't expect, but as none of the tasks have a hard time limit, it rarely bothered me. If you struggle for long enough you might run out of fuel, but that's about it.

All of the Toy-Cons are sturdily built, however I did begin to notice some flex and creaking.

Tackling missions will slowly unlock rally tracks. These have a set time limit and reward you with extra seconds every time you pass through a gate. Some of the courses are genuinely tricky, which made me grip the wheel more tightly than usual. All of the Toy-Cons are sturdily built, however I did begin to notice some flex and creaking. It was never concerning but it made me wonder how long each prop would last, especially if they were being used by a hyperactive six-year-old. (Unfortunately, I don't have a small child to test this durability question.)