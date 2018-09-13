Switch 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' set bundles system and game for $360

If you're planning on picking up a Nintendo Switch to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate this winter, consider this branded bundle edition. There's a special dock emblazoned with many of the game's characters to hold your system, while the Joy-Cons themselves have the game's logo splashed all over them.
It will ship on November 2nd, well ahead of the game's release December 7th, and naturally also includes a download code for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. This isn't the version that comes with a GameCube controller and adapter, so if you want one you'll have to dig up the other bundle or buy it separately. Nintendo announced this bundle during its fall Nintendo Direct live stream, and said pre-orders will begin later today at a total price of $360.
New bundle approaching! This upcoming bundle will include a #NintendoSwitch system, Super #SmashBrosUltimate branded Joy-Con controllers and dock, as well as a download code for the game. Available 11/2. pic.twitter.com/x4tXUngnOk— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2018