Image credit: Photothek via Getty Images
Twitter puts live streams at the top of your feed

Twitter will surface any live broadcast tweeted by an account you follow.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
2h ago in Internet
Twitter is making it easier to catch live broadcasts from the accounts you follow. Now, anytime an account you follow starts a stream and shares a tweet about it, the broadcast will be pushed to the top of your timeline. The company announced the new feature in a tweet.

Twitter has surfaced certain live streams, like NFL games, before and its Happening Now feature kept users abreast of ongoing events by putting them at the top of their feeds. This, however, is the first time all live streams from any of the accounts a user follows will top the timeline. The new feature is rolling out now on both iOS and Android.

