Walmart relaunches Jet.com with same-day grocery delivery in NYC

Walmart purchased Jet.com back in 2016, a move likely aimed at helping the retailer compete with rival Amazon. Now, Walmart has relaunched the site with new features. Going forward, Jet.com will now cater more towards city dwellers, and the site's images and offered products will be tailored based on the customer's location. This localization is kicking off with New York City, but TechCrunch reports that it will roll out to more cities as well. Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, DC are up next.
In NYC, Jet.com is also offering three-hour same-day and next-day grocery delivery for a $6 fee. Deliveries will be managed by another Walmart acquisition, Parcel, and the company says it will consider expanding the service to additional cities in the future. Additionally, Jet.com will also offer personalized recommendations, different shopping experiences for each product category and the ability to build shopping lists with Siri. Next month, Jet.com will also begin offering Nike and Converse products.
"I am so excited to relaunch Jet to consumers today," Jet.com President Simon Belsham told TechCrunch. "As a retailer, we must build experiences that customers love and trust, backed by strong values. For Jet, this means offering a more tailored shopping experience combined with a unique assortment of great brands in a way that brings empathy back into e-commerce. This is only the beginning for Jet."