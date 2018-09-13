Walmart relaunches Jet.com with same-day grocery delivery in NYC

In NYC, Jet.com is also offering three-hour same-day and next-day grocery delivery for a $6 fee. Deliveries will be managed by another Walmart acquisition, Parcel, and the company says it will consider expanding the service to additional cities in the future. Additionally, Jet.com will also offer personalized recommendations, different shopping experiences for each product category and the ability to build shopping lists with Siri. Next month, Jet.com will also begin offering Nike and Converse products.

"I am so excited to relaunch Jet to consumers today," Jet.com President Simon Belsham told TechCrunch. "As a retailer, we must build experiences that customers love and trust, backed by strong values. For Jet, this means offering a more tailored shopping experience combined with a unique assortment of great brands in a way that brings empathy back into e-commerce. This is only the beginning for Jet."