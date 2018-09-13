Wirecutter's best deals: Save $20 on Razer's Kraken Pro V2 gaming headset

Street price: $80; deal price: $60

Back down to $60, this time in the eye-catching green finish, this is a drop we've seen a few times in the last year or so for these recommended gaming headphones, but we still haven't seen this set lower. We like the punchy, bass-y sound profile of these headphones, and while we hope to see them lower around the holidays, this is a good price for them.

The Razer Kraken Pro V2 is the runner-up pick in our guide to the best gaming headset. Dennis Burger wrote, "Some gamers simply love boosted bass, especially when playing shooters and other action-heavy games. If you fit that bill but find yourself disappointed by the fact that most bass-heavy gaming headsets also rattle and shake and distort far too easily, the newly redesigned Razer Kraken Pro V2 might be just what you're looking for. The V2 delivers rich and robust bottom end and is also the most comfortable (and seemingly durable) Razer headset we've tested to date, especially with the optional oval ear cushions. While our testers preferred the more balanced sound of our top pick with a wider variety of games, the Kraken Pro V2 is a very compelling alternative if you want low end."

Street price: $210; deal price: $183

If you're someone that suffers from seasonal allergies, you might want to grab this air purifier while it's on sale. At $183 from a typical price averaging around $210, this isn't the lowest we've ever seen, but is pretty close to the best price within the past six months. The black color is the only color currently available for the discount.

The Coway AP-1512HH Mighty is our top pick in our guide to the best air purifier. Tim Heffernan and John Holecek wrote, "Within 20 minutes—in the lab and in the challenging conditions of a New York City apartment—our pick reduced airborne particulate pollution by an average of more than 85 percent. And though it's rated for spaces of 350 square feet, in 30 minutes it cut particulate pollution nearly in half in an apartment space almost twice that large. Simply put, it's one of the highest-performing air purifiers we've tested. And it's easily the most affordable. It not only outperforms purifiers that cost two and even three times as much upfront, but also costs far less to run and maintain for five years than any other purifier we've tested; you're looking at about $600, including base price, replacement filters, and electricity. Finally, the Coway maintains its exceptional performance long-term: When we measured its performance using two-year-old filters—a year beyond their stated lifespan—it still cleaned the air almost like new."

Street price: $20; deal price: $16

Down to the lowest price we've seen so far, this is a great deal on this recommended microSD card. This comes in at $4 below the typical street price and a few dollars below the recent deals we've seen. The 128 GB is also discounted to an exceptional $29 from a typical price of $35.

The Samsung Evo Select 64 GB MicroSD Card is the top pick in our guide to the best microSD cards. Justin Krajeski wrote, "The 64 GB Samsung Evo Select MB-ME64GA is the best microSD card for most people because it's fast and cost-effective. The Samsung Evo Select had faster random speeds than most of the microSD cards we tested, making it ideal for expanded storage in phones or tablets. (The only two cards that outperformed the Evo Select cost significantly more.) The Evo Select also has quick sequential speeds for shooting video or transferring files. At around 36¢ per gigabyte at the time of writing, it's less expensive than other cards in its class, too, making it the fastest card you can get for the price."

Street price: $63; deal price: $44

With a backlit screen, timer, and volume adjustment, the ThermoWorks ChefAlarm is an option we praise in our guide for being rich in the kind of tech and features embraced by serious cooking enthusiasts. Available via an open box sale for $44 shipped ($40 plus $4 shipping), this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the ChefAlarm, with the previous low price we've noted being new for $51. ThermoWorks open box products are backed by the same 2-year warranty as their new items.

The ThermoWorks ChefAlarm is the more features pick in our guide to the best probe thermometer. Michael Sullivan wrote, "In our tests, the ChefAlarm took a couple of seconds longer than the Dot to read temperatures, but it was just as accurate. The timer on this model is a nice addition (it can handle countdowns as long as 99 hours, 59 minutes), and the backlit screen is handy for outdoor grilling at night. The ChefAlarm also allows you to set the minimum and maximum temperatures, which have corresponding alarms to alert you when they've been reached. The two strong magnets on the back of the unit keep it in place when attached to the side of an oven or grill; the digital unit is also hinged, so you can lay it flat or adjust it to a specific angle. Our testers liked that the ChefAlarm thermometer comes with a case to hold both the probe and the digital unit. This model is Cook's Illustrated's favorite probe thermometer, too."

