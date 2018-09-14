Chrome gains fingerprint authentication on Android and Mac

Elsewhere, Chrome is pushing ahead with its HTTPS drive by displaying a "not secure" warning in red when you enter your password or email on a site flagged as unsafe. It will also exit full screen mode when dialog boxes (such as file pickers and authentication/payment prompts) appear, mainly to ensure you have the proper context ahead of taking a decision on these types of alerts.

Web Bluetooth, which lets sites securely communicate with nearby devices, also makes an appearance for Windows 10 after landing in Chrome 56 for Android, ChromeOS, and macOS. For the full list of updates, check out the source link below.