Chrome gains fingerprint authentication on Android and Mac

Chrome's tenth birthday came and went, now it's back to the betas for the new look browser. Number 70 touts access to a device's fingerprint or Touch ID sensor for Mac and Android and "shape identification". The latter relies on three different APIs to detect faces (including the eyes, nose and mouth), barcodes (which decodes QR codes into strings), and Latin text in images across the web. Meanwhile, the Web Authentication API enables fingerprint ID on Mac and Android by default, which developers can use on websites as Two Factor Authentication (for example).
Elsewhere, Chrome is pushing ahead with its HTTPS drive by displaying a "not secure" warning in red when you enter your password or email on a site flagged as unsafe. It will also exit full screen mode when dialog boxes (such as file pickers and authentication/payment prompts) appear, mainly to ensure you have the proper context ahead of taking a decision on these types of alerts.
Web Bluetooth, which lets sites securely communicate with nearby devices, also makes an appearance for Windows 10 after landing in Chrome 56 for Android, ChromeOS, and macOS. For the full list of updates, check out the source link below.