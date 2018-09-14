Elvie’s wearable breast pump promises silent, hands-free pumping

The Elvie Pump connects to a free app that measures pump volume and pumping history over time for each breast. It also allows users to manage the pump's settings from the app itself, so they don't have to mess with buttons on the device when it's tucked inside their bra. The pump offers seven intensity settings, stimulation and expression modes and includes breast shields in two sizes along with a third size available separately. The Elvie Pump charges via USB and when it detects the bottle is full, it automatically stops pumping.

"Being a new mother can be incredibly stressful," said Elvie CEO Tania Boler in a statement. "We spoke to a lot of women about the struggles they experience post-pregnancy and it became obvious that outdated pumping technology was a real obstacle for women wanting to provide breast milk for their baby. Women need technology that keeps up with their busy lifestyles, especially at a time of so much change."

Pending FDA approval, the device will be available in the US later this year from Elvie and Amazon. It will be priced at $479 for a double unit. It will also be available in the UK this October, costing £429 for a double unit and £229 for a single pump.