Netflix alliance helps filmmakers meet its stringent video demands

Companies on the list at launch include Adobe, Arri, Avid, Blackmagic Design, Canon, Colorfront, Fraunhofer IIS, Filmlight, Marquise Technologies, MTI Film, Ownzones, Panasonic, Red Digital Cinema, Rohde & Schwarz and Sony.

Netflix also released a list of supported cameras, including Alexa's 65 and LF, the Canon EOS C300 Mark II, C500 and C700, RED cameras with Monstro, Helium and Gemini sensors, Panasonic's VariCam and EVA1 cinema cameras and Sony's Venice, F55 and other models. Editors can use DaVinci Resolve Studio 15, Avid's Media Composer and Premiere Pro CC. For the complete list of all equipment, check here.

Canon's $20,000 C300 Mark II is one of the cheaper products on the list.

The companies mentioned are working closely with Netflix and have "early access to the Netflix technical roadmap and collaborate with Netflix on technical support, training and updates," said Netflix. Despite the list, the streaming site said it isn't endorsing specific products. "As an artist, you should use the tools that make sense for your production, are best suited to your workflows, and serve your creative interests," it notes. That said, the products on the list have been "vetted for delivery to Netflix," so you'd use other equipment at your own risk.

While you might not care about costly post-production equipment, viewers with fancy 4K HDR TVs and projectors do care about the final result. That's why Netflix has such high standards in the first place, and the alliance will make it easier for producers and manufacturers to clear that bar.